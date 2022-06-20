Honor Foods Strengthens its Dairy Product Portfolio by Acquiring Sommer Maid Creamery

Philadelphia, PA — Honor Foods, the Burris Logistics foodservice redistribution company, has agreed to purchase Sommer Maid Creamery, a foodservice redistributor with dairy expertise located in Pipersville, Pennsylvania. The transaction closed on June 10, 2022.

The acquisition of Sommer Maid Creamery broadens Honor Foods’ dairy portfolio and solidifies its position as the preferred foodservice redistributor within the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions. Further, the acquisition also provides Honor Foods with immediate access to the southeast, where Sommer Maid has established partnerships.

“This acquisition fulfills a longstanding strategic intent of Honor Foods — to build upon our dairy product portfolio as a way to provide competitive differentiation within the foodservice redistribution channel,” said Walt Tullis, President of Honor Foods. “Sommer Maid has an extensive offering of dairy products, including butter, cheese and creams — largely under their own brand and labels. Sommer Maid’s 100+ years of experience enhances our own dairy market expertise. Further, their significant presence in the southeast opens the door for Honor Foods to satisfy another goal — to expand south.”

“Frank and Grant Sexton have built a wonderful business and I am proud to welcome Sommer Maid Creamery to the Burris Logistics Family. Honor Foods continues to grow in both reach and diversity of their product line, proving themselves as a premier redistributor partner for foodservice distributors. The Sommer Maid brand and expertise compliments our growth strategy in this industry”, said Donnie Burris, CEO and President. Become An Honor Foods Customer

About Honor Foods

Honor Foods, a Burris Logistics Company, was founded in 1949 as a redistributor of center-of-the-plate foods. Since then, Honor Foods has grown into the Mid-Atlantic region’s premier provider of frozen, refrigerated, dry, and dairy products, representing more than 300 brand-name food suppliers and carrying more than 3,000 in-stock items. In addition, our exclusive house brands — Colony Lane and Valley Fresh, have a well-earned reputation for top quality and value at competitive prices.

Great products and prices are just part of the Honor Foods value-add. In addition, we pride ourselves on having a Team of dedicated professionals who manage each partnership. Our commitment to your business needs is what makes us unique. Learn more at www.honorfoods.com.