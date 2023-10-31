Versatile Fall Arrangements Reflect Autumn’s Many Moods

The season of spice, enveloping scents of warmth and comfort, and cozy colors in hues of red, orange and rustic browns is upon us. Fall’s focus on restoration and reflection is undoubtedly an opportunity to create a space equally as welcoming by creating harmonized arrangements with neutrals, bright buds and delicate sprays.

When considering the traditional color combinations for the season, it’s hard to imagine anything but dark and emotionally deep colors to design an arrangement. In reality, a true autumnal mood can be emulated with combinations of all hues on the color spectrum. Here are a few designs we think you’ll enjoy to get the inspiration flowing.

A Walk in the Park

When autumn arrives, we expect dried leaves to fall and summer flowers to fade. But for the first few weeks of autumn, we’re surrounded by the bright colors of summer – reds, oranges, purples and browns – and lush greenery not yet ready to turn.

