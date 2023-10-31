Hiland Dairy to Sponsor Women Running in the Bass Pro Conservation Marathon

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI — Hiland Dairy is proud to bring MilkPEP’s 26.2 Campaign to the Bass Pro Conservation Marathon to sponsor women runners and empower the next generation in partnership with Girls on the Run

Hiland Dairy continues Milk’s 26.2 campaign, a nationwide support program for all-female marathon runners. As a part of this program, Hiland Dairy is proud to support women participating in the Bass Pro Conservation Marathon on November 5th.

Through Hiland’s sponsorship, female runners are invited to join #TeamMilk, an inspiring online community of women runners. #TeamMilk participants receive female-centric nutrition and training tips, advice from leading experts, exclusive swag at the race, and more. #TeamMilk runners, or those looking to sign up, can be on Team Milk at Bass Pro Conservation Marathon.

Once runners cross the finish line, Hiland Dairy will be ready to help everyone refuel with Chocolate Milk, with an ideal 3:1 protein-to-carb ratio for recovery. Whether participants sign up for the 5K or run their first marathon, research shows dairy milk is a great nutritional partner during training. Milk’s nutrients help provide sustained energy and hydration to fuel runs and help refuel, repair, and rebuild tired muscles post-run.

Even better, when women runners sign up for #TeamMilk, their run benefits future runners through the campaign’s partnership with Girls on the Run, an organization dedicated to empowering girls through running and physical activity. For every woman who joins #TeamMilk for the Bass Pro Conservation Marathon, Hiland Dairy will donate a dollar to Girls on The Run of Southwest Missouri for each mile run on race day! Joining Team Milk helps Hiland support women athletes and the rising generation of girls to inspire them to be joyful, healthy, and confident.

###

About Hiland Dairy Foods

A leading farmer-owned dairy foods company, Hiland Dairy is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. Their widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. In addition, Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces and distributes various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.

Hiland employs 4,000 throughout Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland’s milk comes from our farmers-owners just miles from their processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center.

﻿About the Milk Processor Education Program

The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), Washington, D.C., is funded by the nation’s milk companies and dedicated to educating consumers and increasing consumption of fluid milk. For more information, visit MilkPEP.org.

About Girls on the Run

Founded in 1996 with 13 girls, Girls on the Run, an international nonprofit organization, has served over 2.25 million girls. Over the course of the program, girls in 3rd-8th grade develop essential social, emotional, and physical skills to navigate life experiences successfully. The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K event. With the world’s largest 5K series by number of events, Girls on the Run hosts more than 330 5Ks annually. Girls on the Run is included as a top research-based program in a Social-Emotional Learning Guide developed by researchers at Harvard University and has been recognized by the National Afterschool Association (NAA) as one of the most influential after-school programs. Visit www.girlsontherun.org to learn how to get involved in your community.