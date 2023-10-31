Olymel Recalls Ready-to-Eat Ham Products Imported Without the Benefit of Import Reinspection

WASHINGTON – Olymel, the importer of record located in Boucherville, Quebec, Canada, is recalling approximately 11,016 pounds of ready-to eat ham products that were not presented for import reinspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

12-lb. vacuum packed red cross hatch packages containing “EXTRA LEAN Celebrity 96% FAT FREE IMPORTED HAM WATER ADDED” with lot code 23208, 23212 or 23221 printed on the side of the immediate packaging.

The products subject to recall bear Canadian establishment number 180 printed inside the Canadian inspection mark located on the label. These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations in California.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products, and it was determined that the products were not presented for reinspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness or reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ or retailers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Retailers are urged not to sell these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Olymel Customer Service at 1-800-361-7990 ext.3123 or SC@olymel.com. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Audrey Giboulet, Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Olymel, at 514-754-9509 or audreygiboulet@olymel.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.