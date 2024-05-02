Tillamook Debuts “Extraordinary Dairy” Campaign Designed to Delight Dairy Lovers Everywhere

Dairy co-op leads with quality and elevates consumer expectations with the launch of “Extraordinary Dairy,” featuring voice talent from Josh Gad

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA), the fast-growing, farmer-owned dairy co-op and maker of premium, multi-category, nationally distributed Tillamook® dairy products, is introducing a new brand platform and campaign. “Extraordinary Dairy” encourages dairy lovers not to settle for mediocre dairy, challenges the status quo of the category and elevates the brand’s reputation of delivering products that are better than they have to be. In partnership with leading creative agency Leo Burnett, the launch marks a new era for the creamery as it continues to compete on quality and expand its national footprint.

“Our brand has grown exponentially over the past several years, evolving from a West Coast cult favorite to a household staple in shopping carts, refrigerators, and freezers across the country,” said Kate Boltin, Vice President of Marketing at TCCA. “It was time for us to refresh our advertising in a big way, and that’s exactly what we aim to do with this campaign – put our truly extraordinary dairy products in a national spotlight with a new campaign that is sure to delight.”

The cross-category, omnichannel campaign leverages the well-known voice of actor and singer Josh Gad, known for his roles in the Disney films “Frozen” and “Beauty and the Beast,” and features a series of new TV, online video and audio spots and out-of-home creative. Calling specific attention to the wide range of extraordinary dairy products, the creative uses up-close action shots and bold, vivid imagery, inviting the world to experience the delight through the brands multi-category products, used every day and in many ways.

“The Tillamook team has such a wholesome enthusiasm for dairy and we really wanted to make sure that came across in the creative. We leaned into the brand’s personality to convey what it is that truly sets them apart from the other brands in the dairy aisle,” says Britt Nolan, President and CCO at Leo Burnett. “Adding Josh Gad as the voice talent elevated the childlike wonder and whimsical energy we were after.”

Today, the Tillamook brand offers seven categories of award-winning, extraordinary dairy products, known for bold flavor and quality ingredients. As one of the fastest-growing cheese, ice cream, and cream cheese makers in the country, and the #1 selling cheddar brand nationwide, the dairy co-op announced the launch of several new Tillamook products this year: Whole Milk Mozzarella, Brick Cream Cheese, and Chocolate Collection Ice Cream, four rich ice cream flavors made for the chocolate-obsessed.

“Extraordinary Dairy” is Leo Burnett’s first campaign for Tillamook County Creamery Association since being named creative AOR in 2023. Learn more at tillamook.com, and Leo Burnett at leoburnett.com.

About Leo Burnett

Leo Burnett is a creative solutions company founded on the idea that “what helps people helps business.” By solving human problems with the power of creativity, Leo Burnett delivers value for people and prosperity for brands. To learn more about Leo Burnett and its rich, 88-year history, visit LeoBurnett.com.