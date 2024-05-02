Duke’s Announces Launch of Vegan Mayo for Foodservice and DukesMayo.com

RICHMOND, Va. — Duke’s, the premium southern brand that has set the bold standard of mayonnaise since 1917, is unveiling its latest innovation: Plant-Based Mayo. This exciting addition to their product lineup caters to the growing demand for plant-based alternatives, offering a delicious option for both foodservice establishments and online shoppers.

Crafted with the same quality and flavor that defines the brand, Duke’s Plant-Based Mayo boasts a smooth and creamy texture that rivals traditional mayo. It’s based on the same family recipe Duke’s has used since 1917, never made with sugar, and this time with no eggs.

“It’s the perfect choice for consumers seeking plant-based alternatives without compromising on taste,” said Joe Tuza, President of Duke’s Mayo. “Our plant-based mayo represents our commitment to providing options that cater to the diverse dietary preferences of today’s consumers.”

Duke’s Plant-Based Mayo is the only vegan mayo with that little southern something that makes good things better. Perfect in a wide variety of culinary applications, from sandwiches and salads to dips and dressings. Whether used by professional chefs in foodservice establishments or by home cooks in their own kitchens, it will elevate dishes with its creamy texture and rich flavor.

Chef Trevor Knotts, Corporate Chef at The Daily in Richmond, VA, praised the plant-based mayo as the “Best vegan mayo I ever had.” After a taste test, he declared, “Would never know it was vegan. Doesn’t feel like it’s missing anything.”

As with all Duke’s products, the Plant-Based Mayo is made with quality ingredients, no artificial flavors or colors, no high fructose corn syrup, and is kosher. It is also gluten-free. Duke’s Plant-Based Mayo will be available in 4/1 Gallon and available for purchase through foodservice distributors. A 16oz jar will also be conveniently accessible to consumers through the brand’s online store.

For more information about this exciting new product, visit dukesmayo.com or dukesmayofoodservice.com.

About Duke’s

Duke’s Mayonnaise was created in 1917 in Greenville, S.C., by Eugenia Duke. Since then, Duke’s has been adding southern flavors to make good things better. In addition to the flagship mayonnaise, which is still made according to the founder’s original recipe, Duke’s offers light, olive oil, and flavored mayonnaises, tartar sauce, sandwich relish and regionally inspired Duke’s Southern Sauces, dressings, and mustards. Duke’s is the Official Condiment of the Tailgate, Official Mayo of the Carolina Panthers and title sponsor of the Duke’s Mayo Classic & Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Web: dukesmayo.com. Instagram: @dukes_mayonnaise.