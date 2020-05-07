Third Annual Alexandra Farms Garden Rose Design Contest Now Open

Alexandra Farms Floral May 7, 2020

Alexandra Farms is excited to announce our third annual Garden Rose Design Contest! Floral designers from around the world are invited to share their best work using garden roses.

Full and fragrant, with ruffled petals and delicate to vibrant hues, fresh-cut garden roses are a favorite with designers everywhere. We know you are still designing during these challenging times. With this contest, we want to encourage the incredible creativity we have seen within our global community.

Visit bit.ly/GardenRoseDesignContest for details and to register for the contest.

Unlike in previous years, this year we will accept all entries in one general category. Wedding work, everyday design and more. We want to see it all!

As in previous years, the prizes for this contest are fantastic! There will be three winners: first, second and third place. All winners will be chosen through a public online vote in July 2020. 

The first-place winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Alexandra Farms, where they will visit our fragrant, rose-filled greenhouses and the Colombian city of Bogotá. The second-place winner will receive 500 stems of garden roses. The third-place winner will receive 250 stems of garden roses.

The contest officially opened on May 1, 2020. Entries will be accepted through June 28, 2020. Winners will be announced on our social media accounts in late September 2020 and in the October 2020 issues of Florists’ Review and FLOWERS Magazine in Russia.

ABOUT ALEXANDRA FARMS

Alexandra Farms, located high in the Andes mountains of Colombia, is the world’s largest grower of fresh-cut garden roses. Since 2005 we’ve been dedicated to producing flowers with the best appearance and performance possible. Our collections include many unique and popular varieties with special shapes, colors and fragrances. Our long-lasting, award-winning garden roses are available year-round through wholesalers across the world. alexandrafarms.com

Related Articles

Floral

Introducing a New Rose Called Ella

June 20, 2019 Alexandra Farms

Alexandra Farms and David Austin Roses are delighted to introduce a new ivory wedding rose called Ella (Auswagsy), named in honor of Lady Gabriella’s marriage to Thomas Kingston at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, London on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Floral

The Surprising Power of Fragrance

July 18, 2019 Alexandra Farms

Fragrance might not be the first thing on your mind when you’re comparing pictures of roses on a website or on social media. But when you encounter fragrant roses as part of a real-life experience, the fragrance factor is intoxicating and unforgettable.