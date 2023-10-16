Alexandra Farms Displays Garden Roses, Celebrates Awards at Proflora 2023

Alexandra Farms Floral October 16, 2023

Alexandra Farms was delighted to showcase our flowers and reunite with the industry at the 30th annual Proflora show, held Oct. 4-6 in Bogotá, Colombia. The sold-out, three-day event brought together more than 6,500 growers, breeders, buyers, floral designers and other industry partners from more than 60 countries. Show attendees were introduced to new varieties, met old and new customers, and celebrated the ever-changing and always intriguing floral industry.

The event is hosted by Asocolflores, who are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, and is typically held every two years. This year’s event is the first held since 2019.

At the Show

We showcased our garden roses varieties at the show, along with our dahlias and tweedia. We had a beautiful arch featuring a handful of our varieties in full bloom, arranged by our staff floral designer, that served as a very popular photo point during the show.

