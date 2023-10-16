1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Introduces SmartGift for Business, a Personalized Gifting Solution to Strengthen Business Relationships

JERICHO, N.Y. — 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS), the leader in consumer and corporate gifting, launched SmartGift® for Business, creating a seamless way for companies of all sizes to take control of their corporate gifting programs while engaging employees, clients, and prospects.

SmartGift® for Business revolutionizes the way organizations can build more and better relationships with key stakeholders. Through this innovative platform, businesses can easily manage corporate gifting programs, automate sends, create a recipient feedback loop, and measure success with a customized and real-time analytics dashboard.

“Businesses are built on relationships, and creating meaningful connections with employees, clients, and partners has become critical to business success. One of the best tools to bolster these important connections is a comprehensive gifting strategy that recognizes, rewards, and engages key audiences,” said Eric Gehnrich, Senior Vice President Enterprise Sales and Partnerships, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. “Whether it’s sending gifts on important holidays, anniversaries, milestones, and other special occasions, a smart gifting strategy backed by an innovative technological platform, can improve morale, strengthens relationships, and increase sales.”

SmartGift® for Business provides an all-in-one system that tracks campaigns, measures success, and provides recommendations for future efforts to help organizations maximize their investments. Available to 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. business customers nationwide, the advanced SmartGift® for Business platform includes proprietary offerings, such as:

Gift Link: Organizations can share gifts with any number of people simultaneously with simple integrations on platforms such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, Google Meets, Zoom, Google Calendar, Gmail, Outlook, Webex, and LinkedIn. Gift Link includes a wide selection of products for recipients, for various occasions, with the ability to update as needed.

Customization Options: Tailor messages to each recipient and prepare gifting campaigns in advance to send each gift out for on-time delivery for special occasions.

Personalization Options: Include personalized messages, names, or logos on a variety of gifts.

Automation Capabilities: Connect SmartGift® for Business to CRM or HR platforms and create instructions such as sending a gift to every employee on their work anniversary or to clients on their birthdays. The intelligent platform then takes care of all the sending and tracking via automated emails or SMS.

Gifting Collections: Empowers employees and customers to select their preferred item from a variety of curated gift options, including preselected personalized items based on the recipients’ demographics, known interests, and more. This ensures that every recipient receives a gift option that is suitable for them.

Delivery Preferences: Enables recipients to choose where to receive their gift – either at home, office, or even at a weekend destination or vacation property.

The SmartGift® for Business platform offers a host of premier products, foods, wines, flowers, plants, clothing, houseware items, and much more to meet every gifting need. In addition to products from across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands, there is also a selection of electronics, jewelry, watches, and other one-of-a-kind gifts from a marketplace of independent creators.

Learn more about SmartGift® for Business by visiting https://www.smartgift.com/