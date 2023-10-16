Wisconsin Meat Provider Discontinuing Veal & Lamb Production, Permanent Reduction in 120+ Employees

FRANKLIN, Wis. – A meat provider in southeastern Wisconsin has announced the discontinuation of its veal and lamb production at its Franklin facility, and as a result, is planning to lay off 127 employees.

According to a letter sent by Strauss Brands to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), 127 employees, most of which are located at its production facility in Franklin, will be laid off.

The facility, located on South 60th Street, will continue to produce grass-fed beef but will no longer produce veal and lamb.

