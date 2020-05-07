2020 Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle Transforms to Month-Long Virtual Experience

LANDOVER, Md. – BBQ is going virtual! Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, announced today that the 28th Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle will be hosted virtually with free activities throughout the month of June. A proactive decision made by organizers to ensure the health and safety of participants, staff, suppliers, vendors and event beneficiaries, the new format creates a social engagement opportunity with interactive programming, cooking contests, cooking demonstrations, recipes, entertainment and more. The virtual event will benefit the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore and the Capital Area Food Bank.

“The annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle is a tradition that we look forward to every year, with over 100,000 visitors gathering together to celebrate food, fun and summer while raising money and awareness for USO-Metro and the Capital Area Food Bank,” said Ira Kress, Interim President at Giant Food. “With the change in what this new normal looks like, our team was committed to finding a way to maintain all that while creating a truly unique virtual experience we can all take part in safely from home.”

“D.C. always looks forward to Giant’s BBQ Battle for BBQ and fun. I am grateful that this year Giant is refusing to give into COVID-19, but instead promises an unprecedented monthlong virtual BBQ Battle experience,” said Washington, D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton. “The BBQ Battle’s mission is ready-made to help residents face the pandemic confronting our region and we are especially grateful for the sponsorship of the Capital Area Food Bank & USO-Metro.”

Here are just a few of the exciting activities and events BBQ fans can look forward to throughout the month of June:

Taste of Giant Cooking Demonstrations and Recipes: Come one, come all! Top BBQ chefs from across the country will be sharing their favorite recipes for the Ultimate At-Home BBQ Feast.

Giant BBQ Contests: Join contests such as the Perdue Sizzlin’ Chicken Contest, Smokin’ with Smithfield, Turkey Smoke, America’s Best Beef Contest, Best BBQ Sauce Jr. Chef Competition, Military Chef Cookoff with members of USO-Metro, and more. Contests are open to the public will feature prizes, shopping sprees and more! Put your best recipe forward and if you prefer to sit back and judge, vote for your favorite!

Have Your BBQ Feast Delivered: Giant Delivers will be offering BBQ Feasts for purchase. From the Giant Delivers website or app, simply click-to-cart the BBQ Feast package to get everything you need for the best at-home BBQ delivered for the whole family.

BBQ Tips from America’s Top BBQ Pitmasters: Welcome a pitmaster into your living room and then take things to the backyard to get grillin’. BBQ legends including Myron Mixon, Tuffy Stone and Moe Cason will be sharing their best tips and tricks for the tastiest BBQ.

BBQ Battle of the Bands: For music fans, Giant’s Ultimate BBQ Battle of the Bands will feature a variety of artists performing across two stages. Bands will be competing with recent and favorite Giant Barbecue Battle rock, reggae, jazz, blues and R&B performances. A third stage will feature more soon-to-be announced headline performances.

Giant Kids Zone: Additionally, participants can check out the Giant Kids Zone featuring activities, contests and summer music for the whole family and the Monumental Sports Zone with action from legends of the Washington Wizards, Capitals and Mystics.

Giant Corks to Caps: The Giant Corks to Caps experience will feature tips and information for wine and beer enthusiasts such as wine pairing techniques and the differences between some of the most popular beer varieties.

Participants will be given the opportunity to donate $5 to USO-Metro and receive a digital form online that can be redeemed at any Giant location for a Giant Barbecue Battle Summer Fun Coupon Book. More details can be found at www.bbqindc.com.

“The need to support our military community members right now is greater than ever,” said Elaine Rogers, President and CEO of USO-Metro. “The annual BBQ Battle has always been a successful event in raising funds for our military families, and we are grateful to our partners for the continued support this year through the virtual event to continue to do so.”

The Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle Virtual Experience is free to all. To learn more about the activities and to check out the schedule of events, visit www.bbqindc.com.

