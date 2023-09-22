Alexandra Farms Garden Roses Win Five Awards at SAF’s Annual Outstanding Varieties Competition

Alexandra Farms Floral September 22, 2023

We are delighted to announce that Alexandra Farms has been awarded several ribbons in the 2023 Outstanding Varieties Competition! The contest was part of the 138th annual Society of American Florists’ Convention in Phoenix, held earlier this month.

Each year, hundreds of entries are evaluated by a team of judges on the following criteria: color and commercial appeal, stem and foliage, bloom form, bloom size, and overall quality and presentation. Recognition in the competition carries weight with buyers and a sense of reward for everyone at our farm in Colombia. We’re honored to be awarded ribbons in this year’s competition!

Princess Fairy Kiss Pink Spr was awarded a Blue Ribbon. Princess Fairy Kiss Pink Spr‘s many wavy petals unfurl slowly to form large, long-lasting, rounded blooms. She has a delicate yet luminous shade of blush pink. Princess Fairy Kiss Pink Spr is a Japanese spray garden rose that was launched in 2022.

