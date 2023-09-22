Sustaining Elegance and Freshness: 2023 Global Cut Flower Packaging Market Set to Flourish

Research and Markets Floral September 22, 2023

Dublin — The “Cut Flower Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global cut flower packaging market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.45% from 2021 to 2030. Cut flower packaging is a critical component of the supply chain, safeguarding the quality, freshness, and visual appeal of freshly cut flowers from growers to consumers.

Key Market Insights:

  • Robust Revenue Generation: The market’s revenue surged to USD 2921.7 Million in 2022 and is forecasted to reach USD 4500.84 Million in 2030, highlighting the sector’s steady growth trajectory and the escalating demand for cut flower packaging solutions.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Research and Markets

