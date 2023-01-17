Pacific Trellis Fruit Presents $39,000 Donation to Tunnel to Towers Foundation

LOS ANGELES, CA – Pacific Trellis Fruit, a year-round grower, shipper, and marketer of premium fresh fruit, recently presented a check in the amount of $39,000 to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Since 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has been helping America’s heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star, fallen first responders, and veterans’ families and by building custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

Pacific Trellis Fruit launched the initial fundraising campaign this past November in honor of Veterans Day. The company released co-branded packaging under its Dulcinea® line of grapes and mandarins in retail locations across the United States. A percentage of every purchase was then donated to the foundation on behalf of the company.

“We are dedicated to supporting the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in their mission and are thankful for the opportunity we had to give back this past year,” says Howard Nager, Director of Marketing and Business Development for Pacific Trellis Fruit. “Additionally, I would also like to thank those customers who participated in the promotion, as we look forward to continuing and expanding the promotion’s timeframe for 2023.”

The company presented the check on January 11, 2023, to Tiffany Burgess, Tunnel to Towers Speaker Ambassador and a Gold Star Family Home Program recipient. Attendees from the Pacific Trellis Fruit team included Josh Leichter (CEO), Howard Nager (Director of Marketing and Business Development), and Dan Carapella Jr. (Director of Special Projects and Senior Sales Executive).

Learn more about Pacific Trellis Fruit by visiting their website https://www.pacifictrellisfruit.com/. To learn more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, visit their website here https://t2t.org/.

About Pacific Trellis Fruit

Pacific Trellis Fruit is one of North America’s top year-round growers and importers of premium fresh fruit, including melons, grapes, peaches, plums, nectarines, citrus, and cherries. We partner with growers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru, and Spain, as well as domestic farmers across the United States. Our corporate headquarters is in Los Angeles, CA, with sales offices in Fresno, CA, Gloucester, NJ, and Tucson, AZ. Pacific Trellis owns and manages the renowned Dulcinea® brand. Dulcinea® is the pioneer of the PureHeart personal seedless melons as well as the Tuscan Style Cantaloupe, and Pacific Trellis has recently expanded the brand to pack grapes, citrus, cherries, and stone fruit. In 2020, Pacific Trellis fruit became the exclusive marketer and distributor of the KISS line of melons. For more information on Pacific Trellis Fruit, visit https://www.pacifictrellisfruit.com/. For more information on the Dulcinea® brand, visit https://www.dulcinea.com/.