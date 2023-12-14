Pacific Trellis Fruit Announces Sourcing Expansion

Los Angeles, CA – Pacific Trellis Fruit, LLC. dba Dulcinea Farms, the owner of the Dulcinea® brand, announced that after several years of successful production trials, they will be expanding the sourcing of their PureHeart® Mini Seedless Watermelon from Guatemala beginning in January 2024 and extending into April. Product shipped will arrive via the West Coast Port Hueneme, California, as well as to the East Coast, through Port Everglades, Florida.

“We are extremely excited about this development as it will expand our ability to deliver Dulcinea PureHeart mini watermelons 52 weeks per year, “explained Rob Markel, VP of Sales – Melons at Pacific Trellis Fruit. “At this time, we are also growing the melons in both Los Mochis and Colima, Mexico, and the fruit to market ships through Nogales, AZ.”

“In addition, the watermelon from Guatemala is currently undergoing Fair Trade Certification, which is a rigorous and globally recognized sustainable sourcing model that improves livelihoods, protects the environment, and builds resilient, transparent supply chains” added Markel.

Interested parties should discuss participation with their sales team member or email salesinternal@pacifictrellisfruit.com. To learn more about Pacific Trellis Fruit visit their website https://www.pacifictrellisfruit.com.

About Pacific Trellis Fruit

Pacific Trellis Fruit® is one of North America’s top year-round importers, growers, and marketers of premium fresh fruit, including melons, grapes, stonefruit, cherries and citrus. In 2014, Dulcinea® was acquired by Pacific Trellis Fruit and became their consumer-facing brand. Dulcinea is the pioneer of the PureHeart® personal seedless watermelon, the Tuscan-Style® cantaloupe and SunnyGold® yellow mini seedless watermelon. Pacific Trellis Fruit also features Kiss Melons, a line of high quality, great tasting melons. Pacific Trellis’ corporate headquarters is in Los Angeles, CA, with sales offices in Fresno, CA, Gloucester, NJ, and Tucson, AZ.