Red Passion Adds Burst of Color to Oppy’s Expansive Kiwifruit Offerings 

NEWARK, Delaware — Continuing to ramp up its volume of the red kiwifruit since bringing it to North America a decade ago, the leading grower, marketer and distributer of fresh produce from around the world looks toward further expansion of this colorful and flavorful fruit.

Hailing from Italy and Greece, Red Passion is grown under a protective layer of plastic to deliver a consistent and high-quality eating experience. Oppy’s internal testing revealed very high brix levels and sweetness characterized by tropical berry undertones from its golden interior and red starburst center.

“We’re thrilled to be able to supply more of this exciting piece of fruit to our retail customers,” said Vice President of Tropicals Fernando Caudillo. “Always on the lookout for new produce items, the red kiwifruit will certainly fill that space on their shelves as it continues to gain traction with consumers as a unique, nutrient-dense and delicious addition to their basket.”

In 2022, Oppy supplied over 45% of all kiwifruit imported to North America, according to U.S. Census Bureau Trade Data and Statistics Canada — with red kiwifruit further expanding its reach in the market.

Available in bulk cases and 1-lb clamshells, “We recommend stocking Red Passion’s attractive and engaging clamshell as it establishes its familiarity on the shelf,” Category Director of Tropicals Eric Ziegenfuss endorsed. “This will help consumers quickly identify the differences between red kiwifruit and other varieties. And as this seasonally colored fruit arrives in the produce aisle amid the holidays, shoppers will appreciate its ideal fit for festive charcuterie boards and fruit platters.”

Available December through January, red kiwifruit will continue to grow within Oppy’s portfolio into the future.

