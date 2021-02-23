Pacific Trellis Fruit Announces Strategic Alliance and New Chief Executive Officer

LOS ANGELES – With a move that will help the company continue its growth, Pacific Trellis Fruit announced today its strategic new partnership with Arable Capital Partners, a private investment firm focused exclusively on food and agriculture businesses.

“It’s an exciting time at Pacific Trellis Fruit as we welcome Arable as our new partner,” said David Sullivan, Co-Founder of Pacific Trellis Fruit and active owner in the business. “Not only do they bring a wealth of experience, but they will also help open the door to new possibilities in the future.”

“Being one of North America’s top year-round importers, growers and marketers of premium fresh fruit made Pacific Trellis Fruit an attractive company for us to partner with,” said Derek Yurosek, Managing Director of Arable Capital Partners. “Pacific Trellis Fruit is poised to do big things, and we plan on leveraging our tenure and experience in the industry to help them deliver.”

As part of the company’s growth efforts, Pacific Trellis Fruit concurrently named Josh Leichter as Chief Executive Officer. Leichter transitions to this role after a distinguished 25 year career within the produce industry, most recently as the company’s General Manager. In his new role, Leichter will be responsible for establishing the company’s short and long term growth strategy and execution.

“Pacific Trellis Fruit has become a leading company in the industry due to the solid team we have in place in addition to strong grower partnerships, customer relationships and the Dulcinea Brand, ” said Leichter. “I look forward to helping the company deliver continued success and leading the people who have helped make Pacific Trellis Fruit what it is today.”

David Sullivan continues as shareholder and will be actively involved in strategic areas of the business development.

ABOUT PACIFIC TRELLIS FRUIT®/DULCINEA®:

Established in 1999, Pacific Trellis Fruit® is one of North America’s top year-round importers, growers and marketers of premium fresh fruit, including grapes, peaches, plums, nectarines and cherries. With the acquisition of Dulcinea® Farms in 2014, Pacific Trellis Fruit® added PureHeart Mini Seedless Watermelons, Tuscan Style® Cantaloupe and SunnyGold Yellow Mini Seedless Watermelons amongst other premium melons such as KISS melons to its portfolio. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, the company also has sales offices in Fresno, CA, Gloucester City, NJ and Nogales, AZ. In addition to a robust product portfolio and a global business structure, Pacific Trellis Fruit®/Dulcinea® also supports global environmental and social responsibility programs.

ABOUT ARABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS

Arable Capital Partners is an investment firm based in Bellevue, WA and Bakersfield, CA, with a focus on the food & agriculture industry. Arable is a long-term investor, bringing operating and investing experience in the field to partnering with businesses and owners across the food value chain. More information can be found on their website: www.arablecp.com.