Avocados From Mexico’s Taco Tip Off Program a Slam Dunk For Basketball Championship Fans

DALLAS — Avocados From Mexico (AFM), the No. 1 selling brand of avocados in the U.S, is teaming up with Mission® Foods, the leading tortilla brand in the U.S., for the second consecutive year for the return of “Taco Tip Off.” The promotional program celebrates the college basketball season and championship and offers a full court advantage to boost avocado sales and increase basket size with Mission® brand pitas, taco shells and wraps. The partnership between the two game-day grub powerhouses is led by in-store merchandising centered around tacos, burritos, quesadillas and more, with comprehensive consumer savings through April 5th.

Research from Numerator reveals that grocery trips with avocados are more valuable when combined with tortillas; in fact, average avocado basket rings are 1.7x greater with Mission® Foods products 1. Enter in AFM’s partnership with Mission® Foods for an unrivaled taco mashup both fans and retailers will love.

“Our objective is to get more avocados in Mexican handhelds such as tacos, burritos and quesadillas, and Mission® Foods is the perfect partner to help increase consumption and demand. The college basketball championships represent a great opportunity for Avocados From Mexico and Mission® Foods to provide versatile Mexican handheld meal solutions for gameday viewing though our Taco Tip Off shopper marketing campaign,” said Stephanie Bazan, Vice President of Trade & Market Development at Avocados From Mexico. “Complete with in-store displays, consumer savings and a recipe landing page for fans to create their best taco inventions at home, we expect our retail solutions to drive basket ring during the promotional period.”

According to the 2019 sporting event viewership report, the college basketball championship’s final game was the 3rd most viewed sporting event, following NFL and NCAA football.2 “We can’t think of a better way to celebrate one of the biggest sporting occasions of the year than by providing savings and taco inspiration for basketball enthusiasts,” said Bazan.

“We are thrilled to partner with Avocados From Mexico around an awesome event like college basketball! Together we offer basketball fans everywhere a great way to enjoy the excitement of the games with their favorite recipes made with Mission tortillas and chips and fresh avocados,” said Sathish Mohanraju, Vice President, Marketing and Trade for Mission® Foods. “After such a challenging year for us all, the excitement of college basketball brings coworkers, friends and family together and provides a much-needed way to celebrate.”

Shoppers can enjoy this courtside pairing by taking advantage of the following opportunities:

Consumer Savings with On-Pack IRC: AFM and Mission Foods will offer one million coupons on Mission Tortillas with the offer to save $1.50 when you buy one (1) package of Mission® Tortillas and two (2) Avocados From Mexico.

Digital Engagement: Fans can interact with AFM and Mission® Foods through Instagram and Facebook paid social posts and a dedicated landing page with recipe ideas.

To learn more about Avocados From Mexico’s robust year-round promotional activities and marketing efforts, visit avocadosfrommexico.com/shopper/.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas. For educational resources, recipes and more, visit www.avocadosfrommexico.com.

About Mission Foods

Mission is a global brand of tortillas, wraps, flatbreads and chips, with presence in 112 countries around the world. Mission Foods offers a wide portfolio of corn and flour tortillas, wraps, flatbreads, naan, pita bread, chapatti and pizza bases, plus other food products and snacks customized to the local tastes and preferences of consumers in each country. For recipes and more information, visit www.missionfoods.com.

1 SOURCES: Numerator 05/20/2019 to 05/17/2020; Mission brand tortillas includes tortillas, pitas, taco shells, wraps; Avocados shopping trips.

2 SOURCES: 2019 Sports Viewership Numbers