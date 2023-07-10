Misionero: Celebrating 50 Years as a Pioneer in the Organic Industry

GONZALES, Calif. – Misionero, a trailblazing force in the organic industry, proudly commemorates its 50th anniversary. Founded in 1973 by Floyd Griffin, Misionero has grown from humble beginnings. With a deep-rooted history and commitment to organic practices, Misionero continues to shape the American diet, offering exceptional organic products and innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Floyd Griffin, founder and Misionero’s original Modern Pioneer, founded Misionero with an unwavering passion for life and a genuine love for people. He envisioned a company that would achieve success while treating its employees respectfully, forever mindful of the delicate balance between growth and maintaining quality. His legacy lives on, as Harbinger Group acquired Misionero in 2016 and is dedicated to upholding his vision and values.

“At Misionero, our commitment continues to go beyond producing outstanding organic products,” said Nicole Minnich Zapata, Marketing Director. “We embrace new technologies and adopt comprehensive, long-term ethical practices in growing, processing, and harvesting. Recognizing our crucial role in shaping the American diet, we strive to provide the finest organic products available. Our diverse product range encompasses a variety of high-quality salad and lettuce offerings, each meticulously crafted to deliver a superior food experience.”

As an industry leader, Misionero is committed to being at the forefront of innovation. In addition to organic produce, Misionero embraces cutting-edge techniques such as hydroponics and collaborates with partners in Mexico to offer exceptional Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) offerings. Dedication to innovation is also reflected in premium kits, which combine the finest ingredients with thoughtful pairings and innovative recipes, enabling individuals to enjoy convenient and wholesome meals.

“As we celebrate our 50th year, we recognize the numerous opportunities ahead,” stated Joe Merenda, CEO. “Increased consumer awareness and demand for organic products present a favorable market environment. We capitalize on these opportunities by partnering with retailers, exploring collaborations with like-minded organizations, and continuously striving to understand and meet the evolving needs of our consumers. Through market research and innovative product development initiatives, we provide diverse options that resonate with our target audience, enhancing the customer experience and solidifying our position as a leader in the organic industry.”

Misionero takes great pride in ongoing commitment to social accountability and continuous improvement. With EFI (Equitable Food Initiative) certification for the past five years, Misionero demonstrates dedication to fair labor practices, worker well-being, and responsible sourcing. Collaborating closely with EFI, Misionero actively pursues initiatives to reduce waste, optimize processes, and enhance the skills and well-being of their workforce. Misionero’s long-term commitment to sustainability, social responsibility, and ethical business practices drives them to exceed industry standards and positively impact the lives of employees, communities, and the environment.

Join us in celebrating 50 years of Misionero's pioneering spirit and commitment to delivering exceptional organic offerings.

About Misionero

Misionero, founded in 1973 by Floyd Griffin, is a leader in the organic specialty salad category. Misionero grows, harvests, produces, and packages high-quality, packaged salads and leafy greens grown year-round. Additionally, the company produces products sold under the Earth Greens Organic and Garden Life labels. For more information, visit www.misionero.com.