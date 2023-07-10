Subway is Adding Deli Slicers to Give Customers Freshly Sliced Meats In-Store for the First Time

Subway is installing deli meat slicers in 20,000 of its U.S. locations to give customers freshly cut meat, an endeavor it is calling “one of the most complex changes the brand has ever made.”

Previously, Subway meats were delivered to its stores and served pre-sliced.

The announcement is the latest in Subway’s chainwide turnaround effort, after spending most of the 2010s experiencing slow sales and a worsening reputation. The so-called Eat Fresh Refresh, which has also included a reboot of the chain’s entire menu, has resulted in its ninth consecutive quarter of positive sales.

