Food Industry Professional Joins Naturipe Farms’ Value-Added Division

Naturipe Farms continues its expansion of value-added with the newly hired Director of Business Development

Salinas, CA – Naturipe Farms is pleased to announce the addition of Matthew Lyons as Director of Business Development, Value-Added Fresh. In his role, Lyons will manage Naturipe Farms’ Value-Added Fresh division as they expand their footprint in the foodservice, quick serve, and retail channels. Lyons will also contribute to new product development.

“Working with a household name in the berry industry is exciting in its own right, but I am truly excited to work with the Value-Added team as we expand Naturipe’s reach into healthier produce-forward snack and meal options,” said Lyons. “I’ve enjoyed a partnership with the Naturipe team over the years, and I am honored to now stand beside them in this role.”

A food industry professional with over three decades of experience, Lyons most recently held the role of Director of Sourcing at Produce Alliance, where he supported customer proposals, client design and optimizations, and new channel endeavors. He also spent nearly six years with Starbucks Coffee Company as a Sourcing Manager. For the first two decades of his career, Lyons worked at River Ranch Fresh Foods in multiple operation divisions, including sales and development. Lyons’ uniquely well-rounded background, which also includes nine years of working with Naturipe Farms as a customer, makes him a strong fit for the company as they continue to expand and innovate their business and product lines.

Lyons will report to Steven Ware, Vice President and General Manager of Value-Added Fresh.

“We are enthusiastic for Matthew to join our Value-Added team here at Naturipe,” Ware said. “He comes with not only an extensive knowledge of the food industry, but also with a unique perspective on Naturipe from his time as a customer. The team believes he will play a key role in the expansion of the brand in new product development and sourcing.”

About Naturipe:

Naturipe is a farmer-owned producer and marketer of nutritious, best tasting, premium berries and avocados that has been an industry leader for more than 100 years producing healthy, deliciously fresh, frozen, and value-added products. Because our diverse grower base shares resources, skills, labor, and knowledge, we are better farmers and, in turn, strengthen the local farm community. Our focus on innovation ensures year-round availability of locally grown and Globally LocalTM conventional and organic fruit.