The Produce Industry Podcast Community Sets Sail This March

Podcast Networking Event Powered by Ten Are Marketing and Golden Star Citrus

TAMPA, FL – The Produce Industry Podcast media platform, the official voice of the produce industry, will host its first in-person networking event ahead of SEPC’s Southern Exposure in Tampa, Florida on March 7, 2024. The event is supported by the generosity of title sponsors Continental Fresh, LLC; BelleHarvest; Sev-Rend; Arctic Apples; and Noble Citrus, and powered by Ten Acre Marketing and Golden Star Citrus.



Patrick Kelly, the founder and host of The Produce Industry Podcast shared, “It’s time to bring the power of our virtual networking events to life! I’m excited to host our sponsors and community of produce industry supply chain friends in the podcast’s hometown of Tampa, Florida for our first – of many to come – in-person networking events.”



VIP guests will set sail on a three-hour harbor cruise of Tampa Bay on the evening of Thursday, March 7. Guests will be joined by Feeding Tampa Bay’s President & CEO, Thomas Mantz; sponsored by Thx! Dreams, as well as a surprise guest who will be onboard for the event.

“This exclusive networking opportunity will allow us to celebrate the business relationships that have been fostered through the podcast over the past 3 ½ years,” shared Kelly.

“Our community continues to grow, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our home-runs and touchdowns over the years as we continue to collaborate to advance the fresh produce supply chain, in the city that I love – Tampa,” he added.

Founded by Kelly in 2020, the Produce Industry Podcast media platform has grown to include The Produce Industry Show on YouTube, Fresh From the Field Fridays featuring host Dan Avakian, The Global Fresh Series featuring host Juantia Gaglio and The History of Produce featuring host John Paap. The media platform engages more than24,000 listeners weekly, and reached the admirable milestone of 1M downloads in 2023.



This exclusive event is by invitation only. To learn how your business can grow through partnership with The Produce Industry Podcast media platform, contact Patrick Kelly at theproduceindustrypodcast@gmail.com.

The Produce Industry Podcast

Founded in 2020, The Produce Industry Podcast media platformis the freshest weekly audio source in the produce industry, providing education, news and announcements for more than 1 Million subscribers – produce professionals and consumers – around the globe. Created to give a voice to the produce industry, the podcast and its complimentary channels engage more than24,000 listeners weekly with insights from the fields, ports, roads and rail as host Patrick Kelly explores the challenges and opportunities across the food supply chain. Lend your voice, your ear and your brand to The Produce Industry Podcast and let’s grow the fresh produce industry together!