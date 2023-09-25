The Produce Industry Podcast Sets Sail forInaugural In-Person Networking Event

TAMPA, FL – The Produce Industry Podcast, the OFFICIAL VOICE of The Produce Industry, founded in 2020 will bring the value of their popular monthly virtual network events to life, hosting their inaugural in-person networking event during SEPC’s Southern Exposure in Tampa, Florida on March 7, 2024.



Patrick Kelly, the founder and host of The Produce Industry Podcast shared, “It’s always been my dream to bring the power of our virtual networking events to life in an in-person setting. We may gather informally at trade shows throughout the year, but with SEPC taking place in our hometown of Tampa, I knew 2024 was the year to bring this event to life.”



Founded by Kelly in 2020, the podcast, and its complimentary channels including The Produce Industry Show on YouTube, Fresh From the Field Fridays featuring host Dan Avakian and the recently added Wednesday program to amplify global perspectives featuring host Juantia Gaglio, engages more than22,000 listeners weekly with insights from fields, ports, roads and rails, exploring the challenges and opportunities across the food supply chain.



Monthly, the podcast hosts virtual networking events, bringing together key produce buyers with podcast sponsors and friends for target discussion on timely supply chain topics.



VIP guests will set sail on a three-hour harbor cruise of Tampa Bay on March 7, 2024. The event is invitation only and limited to 100 guests. “This exclusive networking opportunity will allow us to celebrate the business relationships that have been fostered through the podcast over the past three years,” shared Kelly.

“Our community continues to grow and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our milestones as we continue to collaborate to advance the fresh produce supply chain, in the city that I love – Tampa, Florida,” he added.



For information about attending or sponsoring this inaugural event, or to gain exposure for your business through the event or media platform, contact Patrick Kelly at theproduceindustrypodcast@gmail.com.

