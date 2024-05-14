Boursin Cheese Debuts New Limited-Edition Flavor, Rosemary & Black Garlic

The creamy, yet crumbly spread features the rich and savory flavor of black garlic paired with herbal

rosemary notes.

CHICAGO – Boursin®, a leader in the entertaining cheese space, is adding a new limited edition flavor to its lineup of creamy, yet crumbly cheeses, Rosemary & Black Garlic. The new flavor perfectly pairs the rich and savory black garlic flavor with herbal rosemary notes.

Following extensive consumer research, Boursin found significant demand for black garlic flavored options. In fact, 59%1 of consumers say they would buy black garlic as an incremental purchase, which is why Boursin is thrilled to launch this flavor that’s mixed with the sharp and earthy rosemary herb to satisfy consumers’ cravings. Boursin Rosemary & Black Garlic is a unique variant of the fan-favorite cheese with a new addition of umami flavors, differentiating itself against the rest of the portfolio. It also offers the signature creamy, yet crumbly texture that stands out against other specialty cheese spreads in the category.

“Along with quality taste and texture, trending flavors and consumer demand are always top-of-mind when we bring forward a new flavor innovation and Rosemary & Black Garlic was no different,” said Ridhi Barber, Brand Director of Boursin. “We’re excited to see how consumers use this unique flavor profile at home alongside the rest of our delicious gourmet cheeses.”

Rosemary & Black Garlic offers a simple solution for home chefs and hosts to elevate their everyday meals and charcuterie boards in an easy, yet delicious way. With interest in black garlic continuing to grow among consumers and 30%2 of restaurants featuring the flavor on their menus, they can lean on Boursin to wow their friends and family with this flavor they’re craving. Whether enjoyed on a charcuterie board or mixed into your favorite recipes, including pastas, chicken, and potato dishes, Boursin Rosemary & Black Garlic will be a delicious addition to any meal. For inspiration and recipes including the new Rosemary & Black Garlic Roasted Potato Salad Recipe, visit boursin.com/recipes.

Boursin Rosemary & Black Garlic joins the brand’s existing portfolio including:

• Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese

• Boursin Caramelized Onions & Herbs Cheese

• Boursin Fig & Balsamic Cheese

• Boursin Cracked Black Pepper Cheese

• Boursin Basil & Chive Cheese

• Boursin Shallot & Chive Cheese

• Boursin Dairy-Free Cheese Spread Alternative Garlic & Herbs

• Boursin Bites Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese

Boursin Rosemary & Black Garlic is available at retailers nationwide now including Albertson’s, Hy-Vee and Schnucks, with additional distribution coming throughout the year, for an SRP of $6.99. To find Boursin Rosemary & Black Garlic near you, visit https://www.boursin.com/store-finder/.

1 IRI Assortment Tool – US Food – L52 we 05/21/23

2 Data Bridge Market Research, 2023

About Boursin®: Part of the Bel Brands USA family, Boursin® Cheese and Boursin® Dairy-Free Cheese Spread Alternative Garlic & Herbs are creamy and crumbly products, deliciously rich with flavor. Boursin® Cheese is one of the most popular brands manufactured by Bel Brands USA Inc. Headquartered in Chicago, Bel Brands USA promotes healthier, responsible and accessible food for all consumers worldwide. In addition to Boursin®, other USA favorites include The Laughing Cow®, Babybel® and popular cheese spreads marketing under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Bel Brands USA is a subsidiary of Bel Group: a major global player in the better-for-you snack market with more than thirty local and international brands sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. www.belbrandsusa.com