Ferrero Opens its First Ever Chocolate Factory in North America

The $75M project is part of Ferrero’s ongoing investment and expansion in the market

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Ferrero North America, part of the global sweet-packaged food company the Ferrero Group known for Keebler®, Butterfinger®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and other well-loved brands, celebrated the opening of its first chocolate processing facility in North America and third globally. The 70,000 square foot expansion to Ferrero’s manufacturing campus in Bloomington, Illinois produces chocolate for some of Ferrero’s iconic brands including Kinder, Ferrero Rocher, Butterfinger, and CRUNCH.

“Bringing Ferrero’s decades of experience making high-quality, world class chocolate to Illinois – the heart of America’s food and confections industry – is going to help us achieve our goal of being the sweets and treats leader in the market,” said Alanna Cotton, President and Chief Business Officer of Ferrero North America. “Ferrero and Bloomington are going to be greater together for years to come.”

The investment further expands Ferrero’s footprint in Illinois. The company manufactures Butterfinger and Baby Ruth products at its plant in Franklin Park, and Keebler products on 110th Street in Chicago. Last year the company opened its new Innovation Center and R&D Labs in Chicago’s historic Marshall Field and Company Building. The Ferrero manufacturing campus in Bloomington manufactures CRUNCH, 100 Grand, and Raisinets in addition to now processing chocolate. The campus will also soon house a new $214 million Kinder Bueno production facility, expected to create 200 additional new local jobs when it opens later this year.

“The exceptional talent and infrastructure here in Central Illinois are helping drive the growth of Ferrero’s iconic brands, from CRUNCH and 100 Grand to Raisinets and soon Kinder Bueno,” said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. “Ferrero’s Bloomington facility, now including the company’s first chocolate factory outside of Europe, is demonstrating to the world the manufacturing prowess we have right here in Illinois.”

“Ferrero’s investments have been a key driver of the incredible growth of our community,” said Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe. “I look forward to prospering together for years to come.”

The chocolate processing facility is part of Ferrero’s overall growth and investment in North America. In addition to new projects in Illinois, the company recently invested in new capacity and capabilities for its Brantford, Ontario plant and added distribution centers in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona, as well as invested in Oregon’s hazelnut growers. Ferrero’s North American presence now totals more than 5,100 employees across eight offices and twelve plants and warehouses in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean.

About Ferrero

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world’s largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 38,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life’s special moments. The Ferrero Group’s family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother’s Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.