Farm Direct Supply partners with National Breast Cancer Foundation to Launch Dedicated Resources Landing Page for Breast Cancer Awareness

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Farm Direct Supply (FDS), a global supplier of fresh fruit and vegetables, is proud to announce the continuation of its partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), a leading breast cancer organization helping women for over 30+ years.

Mandy O’Neill, Senior Vice President of Development shared that “NBCF works to ensure everyone has the access to education, support, and resources they need to get through every step of their breast cancer journey. We remain grateful for Farm Direct Supply for their continued partnership and dedication to increase and enhance our critical programs and services. Together we are saving lives!”

For the month of October, Farm Direct Supply will be switching out their staple purple FDS Asparagus Tag to a Pink Co-branded Tag to bring awareness to NBCF, an organization committed to providing early detection, education, and support services to those affected by breast cancer. The Pink Tag will also have a QR Code which will take consumers to a dedicated landing page featuring a comprehensive collection of resources tailored to prevention and individuals undergoing breast cancer treatment, survivors, and their families.

“We are honored to partner with NBCF again, a cause that holds a special place in our hearts and resonates deeply with our valued customers,” shared Chris Horrell, General Manager of Farm Direct Supply. ” Our collaboration with NBCF reflects our unwavering dedication to making a meaningful impact in the lives of those touched by breast cancer.”

For more information about Farm Direct Supply’s partnership with NBCF and the launch of the dedicated breast cancer resources landing page, please visit https://farmdirectsupply.com/nbcf/.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator’s highest 4-star rating for 16 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/

About Farm Direct Supply™

Farm Direct Supply (FDS) is a supplier of high-quality fruit and vegetables. FDS provides their partners with an efficient and global supply chain solution that allows a year-round supply that is food safe, collaborative, and transparent. FDS has operations all over the world to grow in ideal conditions and provide farm fresh products year-round to their customers. For more information, please visit www.farmdirectsupply.com