Farm Direct Supply Launches a New Tropical Brand: Tropiful

Pompano Beach FL – Farm Direct Supply (FDS), a global supplier of fresh fruit and vegetables, launches its new tropical brand Tropiful™ at this year’s Viva Fresh in Houston Texas.

The Tropiful™ brand initially features a line of Island Ivory Red Dragon Fruit, Golden Glow Yellow Dragon Fruit and Tropical Tan-Tans Rambutan.

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of our new brand! With our expanded tropical offerings, we’re confident that this new brand will ignite excitement among our customers. Our goal is to not only enhance the visual appeal on the shelf but also to educate consumers about these exotic fruits before they even take a bite. We can’t wait for everyone to experience and fall in love with our Tropiful™ offerings!”, said Chris Horrell, General Manager of Farm Direct Supply.

Come see the new Tropiful™ line at the Farm Direct Supply booth #201 at Viva Fresh this upcoming April 13 in Houston, Texas.

About Farm Direct Supply™

Farm Direct Supply (FDS) is a supplier of high-quality fruit and vegetables. FDS provides their partners with an efficient and global supply chain solution that allows a year-round supply that is food safe, collaborative and transparent. FDS has operations all over the world to grow in ideal conditions and provide farm fresh products year-round to their customers. For more information, please visit www.farmdirectsupply.com