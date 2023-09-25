Julie Krivanek Introduces New Services to Meet the Evolving Needs of Produce Industry Executives

DENVER, CO – Julie Krivanek, President & CEO of Krivanek Consulting, the produce industry’s top executive advisory, is proud to introduce new services to further develop and support the evolving needs of produce industry executive leaders at each stage of their careers.



Having worked with hundreds of CEOs and senior executives, creating pathways to greater personal, professional, and corporate success, Julie Krivanek will further support high-potential and experienced executives in three different stages of their careers.

Newly promoted executive leaders will seek Julie’s mentorship on leadership development and career trajectory planning; expanding business and identifying new business opportunities; and team management skills to create and retain high-performing teams.

Executives in the stride of their careers will glean Julie’s wisdom through her pointed performance feedback. Mid-level executives leverage her insights as a trusted sounding board when they are faced with challenging decisions within their boards, teams, and companies.

Senior level executives trust Julie’s experience to provide sound guidance through business transitions including sales, mergers, and acquisitions; with the nuances of succession planning; and through personal exit strategies.



“Today’s executives are facing unprecedented challenges in a post-pandemic world, and they’re seeking a trusted, outside expert for wisdom, advice and a reality check,” said Krivanek. “Over these past few years, my background has allowed me to tailor new services that ensure leaders are equipped with the capabilities and confidence to navigate complicated situations successfully.”



Best known for her executive coaching and consulting services, Julie Krivanek has meticulously choreographed the produce industry landscape through executive development. For more than four decades, this most revered strategist has guided companies and their leaders through strategy; business and people transitions; instructed executives through the industry’s most prestigious leadership development program; and coached the industry’s top decision makers on matters of career and corporate direction.



“My methods are not off the shelf,” added Krivanek. “The approach for each executive is personalized to their unique needs and objectives. The feedback, assessment tools, business context and future succession plans we develop together are designed to support them in reaching their goals and greatest potential,” she added.



With decades of industry experience, Julie Krivanek can forecast the changing tide of the executive landscape. Her new services exemplify Krivanek’s experience in action: clearly identifying the needs of outgoing incumbent and incoming leadership candidates and meeting those needs with unrivaled services.



For more, contact Julie Krivanek at 303-588-5097 or jk@krivanekconsulting.com.

About Krivanek Consulting

Krivanek Consulting is a leading strategic thinking and planning, management consulting and M&A firm working with C-suites, Boards of Directors, executives, and investors across the fresh food and produce industries.