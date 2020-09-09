Krivanek Consulting Launches New Strategic Thinking and Planning Service

(Denver, CO) When the Pandemic hit in March 2020, Julie Krivanek was in the process of planning a milestone event, her 30 years of service to the industry. At the time, Krivanek was reflecting on the hundreds of individuals, organizations, and businesses that have engaged her as an advisor, chief strategist, strategic planner, Board member and executive coach. She quickly pivoted her energy into doing what she does best, provide leadership and guidance.

Krivanek connected with many produce industry leaders she has worked with over her 30 years in business, by creating a project called “100 hours of leadership”. The 100 hours project consisted of donating time and expertise to many businesses and individual industry professionals searching for solutions during the uncertain time.

The key takeaway for Krivanek after spending time with industry professionals navigating their way through the pandemic was the need to take her knowledge and expertise to the next level. Clearly, the overarching theme of the project was uncertainty – What’s next? Where are we headed? How can we grow the business? Many companies were looking at strategic plans no longer steering them in the right direction due to the impact of COVID-19. People were thinking about ways to create lasting change from sudden disruption. CEO’s and Boards were challenging business models and wondering whether today’s strategies will succeed in tomorrow’s marketplace. This situation is not unique, as Krivanek noted this same uncertainty in a published study by Predictive Index showing 75% of people surveyed feel less confident in their company’s strategy now versus pre-COVID-19.

Launching in September, Krivanek is offering a newly created program designed to meet the needs of the industry: Better, Stronger: strategic thinking and planning in a new normal world. The unique service will specifically focus on how to achieve long term profitable growth in a short-term world riddled with change and challenge. Krivanek will help businesses get unstuck from “2020 thinking” to take advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime market dynamics and opportunity accelerated by the pandemic.

“We stand at the threshold of a golden age for fresh produce – imagine the possibilities when our ambition and imagination meet the health-conscious consumer – technology that enables better business – and the emergence of entirely new channels for our products”, says Krivanek.

Krivanek combines unmatched strategic thinking know-how, practical planning skills, and ability to energize a select number of companies, Boards and leadership teams that are ready to take the lead and make an investment in their future.

Krivanek is inspired about the destiny that lies ahead for the industry and is excited to be part of it as the produce industry grows beyond the short-term challenges faced in 2020. The names of companies she has touched with her dynamic leadership style is too long to list but known for the results she has helped them achieve. Please contact Krivanek Consulting in Denver for specifics at 303-588-5097 or [email protected].

Krivanek Consulting’s sweet spot is working with Boards and Executive teams to envision a bright and bold future and the strategies to reach it … – especially vital now as we reset, renew and seize the opportunity in these extraordinary times.

About: Krivanek Consulting is a leading strategic thinking and planning, management consulting and M&A firm. Our niche includes companies in the fresh food and produce industries. Services include: 1) strategic plan consulting, 2) Board and Executive team strategy retreats, 3) M&A strategy / integration, 4) Board of Director engagements.

Julie Krivanek, President, brings tremendous experience:

• Fortune 100 Vice-President in the energy industry in the High Potential Program and M&A team.

• Founder of Krivanek Consulting in 1990. Consulted to tech CEO’s and teams (Oracle, Charter Communication, AT&T) before specializing in fresh produce.

• Board member for private family businesses, member of National Association of Corporate Directors and Women Corporate Directors.

• Global understanding via residence, work and travel throughout Europe, North America, Asia, Middle East, North Africa, Central/South America.

• Graduate of Columbia University Executive Development Program.

• BS in General Management from Purdue University and Masters in Applied Communication from University of Denver, summa cum laude.

• Recipient of prestigious produce industry “Woman of the Year” award.