Excellence in Foodservice Expands Produce Use, Boosts Consumption

Newark, DE. and Washington, D.C. – Only one in 10 Americans eat the recommended number of servings of fruits and vegetables. Chefs and foodservice operators drive greater consumption by plating versatile, delicious fresh produce. The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) will honor nine of them for excellence in using fresh fruits and vegetables in the culinary arts.

“At IFPA, we want to recognize and elevate the work from these foodservice professionals as they apply creativity to their dishes and drive consumption,” said Joe Watson, IFPA vice president for foodservice. “That’s the purpose of the IFPA Produce Excellence in Foodservice Awards.”

This awards program honors nine chefs and foodservice operators for their masterful use of fresh produce. Winners gain global recognition and a trip to The Foodservice Conference from IFPA, July 25-26 in Monterey, Calif. Award candidates are nominated by their peers.

The association will recognize one chef/operator in each of these categories:

Business and industry

Casual and family dining restaurants

Colleges and universities

Fine dining restaurants

Hospitals and healthcare

Hotel and resort

K-12 Foodservice

Supermarket and retail operators

Quick-serve restaurants

Steve Grinstead, CEO of program sponsor FreshEdge, said: “While it’s important to give these culinary masters the recognition they deserve, we also want to raise overall awareness of what’s possible when creativity is applied to produce in foodservice. That’s one reason it’s important to highlight these winners at The Foodservice Conference, the only event dedicated to produce in foodservice.

“FreshEdge is proud to be a company of customer-obsessed distributors. That’s why we sponsor this prestigious award,” Grinstead said. “Working with our customers, we can see they are plating innovative, patron-appealing dishes that feature fresh produce. And that’s a win for everyone in the supply chain, and especially for consumers.”

Nominations opened Jan. 16 and close March 8. “The produce supply chain knows who’s getting the job done in foodservice,” Watson said. “We encourage them to nominate the chefs or foodservice operators in those nine categories for this award.”

