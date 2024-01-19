Beat the Winter Blues with a Taste of Summer: Tasmanian Cherries Touch Down at Melissa’s

Los Angeles, CA – Forget dreary winter days – Melissa’s, your passport to flavor paradise, brings sunshine in Tasmanian cherry magic. Hailing from a 150-year-old family farm nestled in the pristine paradise of Tasmania, Australia, these cherries transcend mere fruit – they’re an experience.

Imagine, if you will, a cherry bigger than a Bing, its skin a breathtakingly deep burgundy, almost black. Now, bite into it. The explosion of juicy sweetness will leave you speechless. These cherries are, in a word, perfect—and Melissa’s is bringing them in through mid-February.

“These beauties are handpicked at the peak of ripeness, then swiftly air-flown to the US within 48 hours. That means you get the freshest, most vibrant cherries imaginable, bursting with flavor and ready to tantalize your customers,” says Melissa’s Director of Public Relations, Robert Schueller. “They’re truly the pinnacle of cherry perfection and always a hit. Their flavor, their size, their freshness – it’s a story waiting to be told in every bite.”

Reach out to Melissa’s sales team to secure your share of this fleeting, exquisite bounty. Cherries are offered in a premium 11-pound box that can easily be portioned into bags or cups, or new this year, a limited edition 2.2 lb gold gift box that screams luxury. Also available for retailers: eye-catching POS, stickers for fresh cut presentation, shelf strips, and social media support.

About Melissa’s Produce

Melissa’s Produce is the leading U.S. variety distributor of specialty and organic fresh produce and related products processed from fresh produce. The company imports exotic fruits and vegetables from around the world. Media contact: Robert Schueller, 800.588.0151, www.melissas.com