The Chilean Cherry Committee Releases New Estimate

The Chilean Cherry Committee, which represents more than 85% of the volume of global Chilean cherry exports, released its second estimate for 2023-2024. The new estimate considers the impact of rains this season. The Committee forecasts global exports of 81,477,564 million boxes (5 kilos each), a decrease of 14.6% from their first estimate in October, and slightly lower (-1.89%) than last season’s total exports.

Comments Claudia Soler, executive director of the Chilean Cherry Committee, “It’s been very challenging for the industry to estimate how volumes have been affected by El Niño. Volumes vary from week to week, and the impact of adverse weather conditions, like the latest rains, cannot be immediately understood. We will be sending updated volume estimates as the season progresses.”

Soler added that Week 51 (December 18-24) remains the peak week for global exports. “There is strong demand throughout our global markets, so our efforts are focused on shipping the fruit with the quality and condition that the markets expect. Despite the drop in volumes, we are confident that it will be a good season.”