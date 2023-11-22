Allen Lund Company’s Kenny Lund Featured as Guest Lecturer at Marquette University

Executive Vice President, Kenny Lund spoke on November 9th to students of Intro to Supply Chain classes taught by Professor John Golden at Marquette University.

As the guest lecturer, he went in depth about the role third-party logistics providers play in the supply chain and Allen Lund Company’s place and history in the industry. Established in 1976, ALC has served as a transportation broker with 47 years of experience in helping to move dry, refrigerated, and flatbed freight.

Kenny enjoyed teaching and sharing his 30+ years of knowledge about the supply chain. Aware that students would be considering a career in the industry, he was happy to provide his perspective about how exciting and varied the field is using his career journey as a reference.

“I had a great time being the guest lecturer for Supply Chain classes at Marquette. It was fun to be back in the classroom. The students asked excellent questions as we covered the many facets of logistics. The Marquette program is one of the best in the nation and continues to challenge and educate students”, Kenny stated.

About Allen Lund Company:﻿

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with offices across North America and over 700 employees, the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers across the nation to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight. ALC manages over 500,000 loads a year and was designated by Transport Topics in 2023 as the 16th Top Freight Brokerage Firm. Additionally, the Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, ranked 46th in Transport Topics 2023 list of Top 100 Logistics Companies and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF. If you are interested in joining the Allen Lund Company team, please click here

