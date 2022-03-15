Allen Lund Company Promotes Vicki Beachman to Operations Supervisor

The Allen Lund Company is proud to announce the promotion of Vicki Beachman to operations supervisor of the Los Angeles sales office.

Vickie has been with the Allen Lund Company since 1997 and came in as an employee referral. She has extensive experience in customer service, is a seasoned transportation broker, and is very well-respected by her colleagues, shippers, and carriers.

Jeremy McGovern, Manager of LA Sales stated, “I am excited for Vicki to take on her new role. When I joined the Los Angeles Sales team, I immediately noticed that she was well respected by the team, operationally strong and, if you listened closely enough, would sing along to all of the country songs on the office radio. Vicki has been an important team member for a long time and has the experience, ability, and leadership skills, to help get our team to the next level.”

Vicki commented, “I feel very honored to accept the position of operations supervisor here in Los Angeles and I would like to thank Jeremy and the rest of the operations staff for having the faith in me to take on this new role. We have a great team here, from seasoned pros to young guns, which keeps our office productive and exciting. I look forward to the bright future we have ahead.”

About Allen Lund Company:

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with nationwide offices and over 600 employees, the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers across the nation to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight; additionally, the Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF.

