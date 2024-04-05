Kat Ball Promoted to General Manager of Allen Lund Company Vancouver, BC

La Cañada Flintridge Calif. – The Allen Lund Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Kathryn “Kat” Ball to general manager of the ALC Vancouver, BC office.

Kat received her undergraduate degree in English from Simon Fraser University, followed by a post-graduate diploma in Marketing and Sales Management from the University of British Columbia. Kat began working for ALC Vancouver, BC (formerly United World Transportation) in 2006, gaining experience in various roles. In April 2023, the Allen Lund Company acquired United Word Transportation and Kat aided in the transition as assistant general manager.

Tracey Lewin, vice president of sales and operations, stated, “I am impressed with Kat’s scope of experience, talent, drive, and leadership qualities, and I have every confidence that she will lead the ALC Vancouver, BC office to amazing success. She is committed to doing things the right way and has the trust and support of her team as well as the rest of the general managers and Corporate. A big thank you to Steve Baker for all he has done over the years to build an experienced team that will continue to flourish and grow under Kat’s direction.”

Steve Baker shared, “I am very pleased that Kat is being promoted to general manager. She deserves it. Kat and I have worked together for over 18 years now. She is probably the most well rounded in our office in every aspect of our business. I have no doubt that Kat will do well as the general manager and I am honored to be associated with her and looking forward to her continued success.”

Reflecting on her promotion, Kat Ball said, “I’m excited and grateful to the executive team for this opportunity, and for their confidence in me. To be joining the ranks of the hardworking and dedicated general managers of ALC is an honor. I look forward to growing the BC office, strengthening ALC’s presence in Canada, and continuing to develop and support the great team we have here.”

About Allen Lund Company:

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with offices across North America and over 700 employees, the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers across the nation to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight. ALC manages over 530,000 loads a year and was designated by Transport Topics in 2023 as the 16th Top Freight Brokerage Firm. Additionally, the Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, ranked 46th in Transport Topics 2023 list of Top 100 Logistics Companies and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF. If you are interested in joining the Allen Lund Company team, please click here

Established in 1976, the Allen Lund Company was included in Transport Topics’ 2023 Top Freight Brokerage Firms and Top 100 Logistics Companies lists. Other awards in 2023 include recognition as a Top Food Chain Provider by Food Shippers of America for the second year in a row and a designation as a Top Food Chain Technology Provider. Armstrong & Associates, Inc. placed ALC on their Top 50 U.S. 3PL List and Top 100 DTM 3PL List. In 2022, ALC was named to the Inc. 5000 list for Fastest Growing Companies, received a Top Software and Technology award from Food Logistics, a Bronze EcoVadis Sustainability rating, and a Bestie Award for Best Philanthropic Initiatives. ALC was named by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the best places to work in Los Angeles for 2021. Additionally, ALC was recognized by Food Logistics magazine as a 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider for TransKool Solutions, Logistics Tech Outlook for our software division ALC Logistics as a 2018 Top 10 Freight Management Solution Providers, and named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list. ALC has also received the TIA 3PL Samaritan Award and NASTC (National Association of Small Trucking Companies) named Allen Lund Company Best Broker of the Year. More information is available at allenlund.com