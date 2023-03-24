Allen Lund Company’s Mark Taylor Promoted to General Manager of ALC Chicago

The Allen Lund Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Mark Taylor to General Manager of ALC Chicago.

Taylor began his career with the Allen Lund Company in the ALC Chicago office as a Transportation Broker in 2005. He has received various promotions throughout the course of his career and has spent the past two years serving as the Assistant Manager.

“As an 18-year veteran at Allen Lund Company, we are excited to promote Mark Taylor to the General Manager position of our Chicago office. He has proven his ability to provide solutions for customers and he will provide the necessary leadership to our people so that the Chicago office can achieve its goals,” said ALC President, Eddie Lund.

Tracey Lewin, ALC Vice-President, stated, “I’ve had the pleasure of working closely with Mark for over four years now and I know that he is an extremely talented, dedicated, and capable leader. He is a person of integrity and will do a phenomenal job leading the Chicago office to new heights. The entire team will prosper under his guidance, and I’m thrilled for them as he takes the reins. I am very proud of Mark, and very excited to watch him flourish in his new role!”

Reflecting on his promotion, Mark said, “I really appreciate the opportunity the Lunds and the executive team have given me to manage the Chicago office. We have a great veteran crew here, and I’m looking forward to growing this office even more!”

About Allen Lund Company:

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with nationwide offices and over 700 employees and the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers across the nation to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight. ALC manages over 500,000 loads a year, additionally, the Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF. If you are interested in joining the Allen Lund Company team, please click here.

Established in 1976, the Allen Lund Company has been included in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies for 2022. Other awards in 2022 include a Top Software and Technology award from Food Logistics, recognition as a Top Food Chain Provider by Food Shippers of America, a Bronze EcoVadis Sustainability rating, and a Bestie Award for Best Philanthropic Initiatives. ALC was named by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the best places to work in Los Angeles for 2021. Additionally, ALC was recognized by Food Logistics magazine as a 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider for TransKool Solutions, Logistics Tech Outlook for our software division ALC Logistics as a 2018 Top 10 Freight Management Solution Providers, and named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list. ALC has also received the TIA 3PL Samaritan Award and NASTC (National Association of Small Trucking Companies) named Allen Lund Company Best Broker of the Year. More information is available at allenlund.com