Allen Lund Company Announces Des Moines Office Promotions

The Allen Lund Company is pleased to announce two promotions within the ALC Des Moines office: Jim Walstrom to assistant manager and Paul Nesbit to operations manager.

Jim Walstrom graduated from Iowa State University with a BA in Transportation and Logistics. He started working as the operations manager for DMTB in 2015, which ALC acquired in 2020. Commenting on his promotion, Jim stated, “Allen Lund is a great company that I am proud to represent; I am very grateful for the opportunities they have provided. I am excited to become assistant branch manager for the Des Moines office and continue our tradition of success.” Executive Vice President, Jim McGuire had this to say about Jim Walstrom’s promotion, “We are excited about the new role Jim Walstrom will have in our management team in our Des Moines, IA office. Over the past seven years, Jim has played an instrumental role in developing the Des Moines team. We expect our growth and success to flourish under Jim’s guidance.”

Paul Nesbit earned his bachelor’s degree from Grand View University. He first started working in logistics in an administrative position, gaining exposure to many parts of the industry. He spent a majority of that time managing customer freight and joined DMTB in 2013, now part of ALC. Reflecting on his promotion, Paul stated, “I am grateful for this opportunity to increase my contributions towards the success of the Des Moines team, as we transition from being the new kid on the block and settle into an ALC staple.”

In regard to Paul Nesbit’s promotion, Executive Vice President, Jim McGuire, stated, “Congratulations to Paul Nesbit on his well-deserved promotion to operations manager. Paul’s tireless work ethic and positive attitude over the past eight years helped grow the office into what it is today. I am confident he will thrive in his new role, and the Des Moines office will continue to prosper with Paul as part of our management team.”

About Allen Lund Company:

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with nationwide offices and over 600 employees and the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers across the nation to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight. ALC manages over 365,000 loads a year, additionally, the Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF. If you are interested in joining the Allen Lund Company team, please click here. Established in 1976, the Allen Lund Company was named by Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the best places to work in Los Angeles for 2021. Additionally, ALC was recognized by Food Logistics magazine as a 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider for TransKool Solutions, Logistics Tech Outlook for our software division ALC Logistics as a 2018 Top 10 Freight Management Solution Providers, 2018 Food Logistics’ Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list, 2017 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top 100, 2017 Food Logistics 100+ Top Software and Tech Provider, a 2016 Top IT Provider by Inbound Logistics, 2015 Coca-Cola Challenger Carrier of the Year, 2015 Top Private Company in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal. ALC received the TIA 3PL Samaritan Award, and NASTC (National Association of Small Trucking Companies) named Allen Lund Company Best Broker of the Year. More information is available at allenlund.com