Jeff Purcell Promoted to Operations Manager of Allen Lund Company Charlotte

The Allen Lund Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Jeff Purcell to Operations Manager of ALC Charlotte.

Purcell has been with the Allen Lund Company for 10 years. Within that time, he started as a Broker’s Assistant and rose through the ranks to become a Senior Transportation Broker. Prior to working at ALC, he attended NASCAR Technical Institute and served in the United States Marine Corps.

“Since joining the company ten years ago, Jeff has played a vital role in the success of the Charlotte office. His hard work, leadership, and drive have been integral to our growth. We are excited to promote Jeff to Operations Manager, and I am confident he will thrive in his new role,” said ALC Charlotte Manager, Nate Thomas.

Reflecting on his promotion, Jeff said, “I am very honored to be the Operations Manager for such a great office. I am looking forward to what our office will do!”

About Allen Lund Company:

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with nationwide offices and over 700 employees and the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers across the nation to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight. ALC manages over 500,000 loads a year, additionally, the Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF. If you are interested in joining the Allen Lund Company team, please click here.

Established in 1976, the Allen Lund Company has been included in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies for 2022. Other awards in 2022 include a Top Software and Technology award from Food Logistics, recognition as a Top Food Chain Provider by Food Shippers of America, a Bronze EcoVadis Sustainability rating, and a Bestie Award for Best Philanthropic Initiatives. ALC was named by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the best places to work in Los Angeles for 2021. Additionally, ALC was recognized by Food Logistics magazine as a 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider for TransKool Solutions, Logistics Tech Outlook for our software division ALC Logistics as a 2018 Top 10 Freight Management Solution Providers, and named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list. ALC has also received the TIA 3PL Samaritan Award and NASTC (National Association of Small Trucking Companies) named Allen Lund Company Best Broker of the Year. More information is available at allenlund.com