Allen Lund Company Opens a New Office in Salt Lake City

The Allen Lund Company is pleased to announce the opening of a new Salt Lake City branch in Ogden, UT. Casey Jensen, a nine-year veteran of the logistics industry, will manage the office.

“We are excited to be starting an office in Salt Lake City. Our family roots are there, so to have a presence in Utah brings things full circle. Casey has a lot of enthusiasm coupled with strong experience, and we expect great performance from him and his team,” said Eddie Lund, president of the Allen Lund Company.

Prior to joining ALC, Casey worked in the logistics industry in Salt Lake City. He focused on training and leading a team to grow and develop accounts and add new business.

Jensen stated, “I am extremely excited to join the Allen Lund Company and meet the many wonderful people who are a part of this outstanding organization. I look forward to growing and expanding the Allen Lund Company in Utah. I am so grateful to join this incredible family and look forward to working alongside everyone here.”

About Allen Lund Company:

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with offices across North America and over 700 employees, the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers across the nation to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight. ALC manages over 530,000 loads a year and was designated by Transport Topics in 2024 as the 17th Top Freight Brokerage Firm. Additionally, the Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, ranked 48th in Transport Topics 2024 list of Top 100 Logistics Companies and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF. If you are interested in joining the Allen Lund Company team, please click here.

Established in 1976, the Allen Lund Company was included in Transport Topics’ 2023 Top Freight Brokerage Firms and Top 100 Logistics Companies lists. Other awards in 2023 include recognition as a Top Food Chain Provider by Food Shippers of America for the second year in a row and a designation as a Top Food Chain Technology Provider. Armstrong & Associates, Inc. placed ALC on their Top 50 U.S. 3PL List and Top 100 DTM 3PL List. In 2022, ALC was named to the Inc. 5000 list for Fastest Growing Companies, received a Top Software and Technology award from Food Logistics, a Bronze EcoVadis Sustainability rating, and a Bestie Award for Best Philanthropic Initiatives. ALC was named by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the best places to work in Los Angeles for 2021. Additionally, ALC was recognized by Food Logistics magazine as a 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider for TransKool Solutions, Logistics Tech Outlook for our software division ALC Logistics as a 2018 Top 10 Freight Management Solution Providers, and named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list. ALC has also received the TIA 3PL Samaritan Award and NASTC (National Association of Small Trucking Companies) named Allen Lund Company Best Broker of the Year. More information is available at allenlund.com