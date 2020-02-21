Allen Lund Company Donates to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Employees from ALC headquarters IT department visited Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) on Thursday, February 6th to present their completed act of kindness for 2019.

Over the past year, the IT department conducted an in-house fundraiser for the purchase of a Go-Kart from Gamers Outreach to be donated to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Activities for the fundraiser included casual dress passes during the summer and raffles that went until the end of 2019. To maximize their efforts, every sub-department in IT contributed a raffle prize at their own expense during the holidays.

EDI Coordinator of ALC, Marvin Manuel commented, “Visiting CHLA was an amazing experience for us. To learn about how the Go-Kart can help distract kids from day to day medical procedures rather than just an alternative escape from being in the hospital was an eye-opening experience. It has also encouraged us to be more active in partnering with CHLA in the future.”

This act of kindness was one of many done for 2019 in conjunction with ALC’s company-wide Acts of Kindness campaign continued from 2016.

