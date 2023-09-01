Ryan Franks Promoted to Assistant General Manager of Allen Lund Company Winchester

The Allen Lund Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Ryan Franks to Assistant General Manager of ALC Winchester.

Franks began his career at the Allen Lund Company as a Transportation Broker and later was promoted to Operations Manager. Prior to joining ALC he attended West Virginia University, obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing.

“Ryan started with our Winchester team in 2014. Through hard work and dedication, he quickly became a valuable member of our team and has been an instrumental part of growing our office over the past nine years. Ryan was rewarded for his hard work by being promoted to Operations Manager in 2017. He has continued to display his devotion and leadership skills throughout his career. This next step for Ryan is well deserved and one that I know he will excel at. I’m excited for Ryan, and for our team, and wish him the best of luck as he embarks on the next chapter of his career with us,” said ALC Winchester General Manager, Chad Youngman.

Reflecting on his promotion, Ryan said, “To be able to say I am the Assistant General Manager of the Winchester office is a great honor. I would like to thank the Allen Lund Company for everything they have done to help my career over the past nine years. I couldn’t think of a better company to work for. I am looking forward to continuing to grow our office in the years to come.”

Lenny Sciarappa, ALC Vice President stated, “Congratulations Ryan on your promotion to Assistant General Manager! We’re delighted that you chose to join ALC, and we thank you for playing such a large role in the success of the Winchester office. We are grateful for your dedication, work ethic, and analytical approach. We’re lucky to have you as a part of the ALC family and look forward to many more remarkable years ahead. Thanks, Ryan, for all you do!”

About Allen Lund Company:

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with nationwide offices and over 700 employees and the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers across the nation to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight. ALC manages over 500,000 loads a year and was designated by Transport Topics in 2023 as the 16th Top Freight Brokerage Firm. Additionally, the Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, ranked 46th in Transport Topics 2023 list of Top 100 Logistics Companies and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF. If you are interested in joining the Allen Lund Company team, please click here.

Established in 1976, the Allen Lund Company has been included in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies for 2022. Other awards in 2022 include a Top Software and Technology award from Food Logistics, recognition as a Top Food Chain Provider by Food Shippers of America, a Bronze EcoVadis Sustainability rating, and a Bestie Award for Best Philanthropic Initiatives. ALC was named by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the best places to work in Los Angeles for 2021. Additionally, ALC was recognized by Food Logistics magazine as a 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider for TransKool Solutions, Logistics Tech Outlook for our software division ALC Logistics as a 2018 Top 10 Freight Management Solution Providers, and named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list. ALC has also received the TIA 3PL Samaritan Award and NASTC (National Association of Small Trucking Companies) named Allen Lund Company Best Broker of the Year. More information is available at allenlund.com