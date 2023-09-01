Highland Ag Solutions Unveils New Feature of The Highland Hub, Compliance Tracker, Providing Multi-Account Management at-a-Glance

Mulberry, FL – Highland Ag Solutions, a leader in agricultural technology, has released its latest feature within the Highland Hub, Compliance Tracker. This cutting-edge platform aims to transform the way consultants, marketers, retailers, large cooperatives, and brokers manage compliance and regulatory requirements for their vendors, clients, suppliers, etc., empowering them with a bird’s eye view of all operations rolled up into one easy to use dashboard.

“We recognize the challenges in managing compliance and staying up-to-date with regulatory changes,” said Tara Stroud, Director of Customer Success at Highland Ag Solutions. “Compliance Tracker is our answer to these challenges, offering a streamlined approach that eliminates the need to switch between multiple programs and allowing users to take control of compliance tasks with real-time updates and effortless notification features.”

Key Features of Compliance Tracker:

· Bird’s Eye Dashboard: Ensure no aspect goes unchecked with an expansive view of your operations.

· Audit Readiness: Manage unannounced audits with a breeze. Many retailer supplier requirements emphasize the need to be audit-ready at any time.

· Seamless Integration & Non-Compliance Detection: Compliance Tracker seamlessly integrates within the Highland Hub, providing a unified interface for managing tasks and account issues. Say goodbye to the hassle of switching between different programs and maintain focus on what matters most.

· Scalability: Compliance Tracker streamlines workflows and identifies issues that can be delved into further by accessing details specific to the client/supplier. This synergy between Compliance Tracker and Highland Hub reduces the risk of oversights and problem-solving is as fluid and efficient as possible.

Highland Ag Solutions has always been committed to empowering the agricultural industry with innovative tools that enhance productivity and streamline operations. Compliance Tracker is a testament to this commitment, providing agricultural professionals with the tools they need to navigate the complex landscape of compliance and regulations with ease.

About Highland Ag Solutions

Highland Ag Solutions revolutionizes technology for food safety, compliance, and data management by delivering cutting-edge digital solutions, via the Highland Hub. Our comprehensive suite of solutions expands into data analysis with Highland Ag MarketWatch, an innovative data tool that further enhances the capabilities of farmers and industry professionals to maintain a competitive edge in the industry.

To learn more about Compliance Tracker and its features, please visit highlandhasit.com/compliance-tracker