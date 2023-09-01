USDA Amending the Federal Marketing Order for Florida Citrus

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Florida citrus producers voted to amend the federal marketing order regulating the handling of oranges, grapefruit, tangerines, and pummelos grown in Florida.

In a referendum held April 1-May1, all amendments met the requirement of being favored by two-thirds of the producers voting, or by two-thirds of the volume represented. The vote outcome for each amendatory change is:

1. Amendment 1 – “Reduce the size of the Committee from 18 to 10 members by amending §§ 905.14 and 905.19”

Favored by 97.78 percent of voting citrus producers, representing 99.98 percent of the production volume voted in the referendum.

2. Amendment 2 – “Revise the nomination and selection process, removing the designation of shipper members, changing the deadline for Committee nominees from June 10 to April 10, and changing the deadline for presenting nominees for selection to the Secretary from June 20 to April 20 by amending § 905.22.”

Favored by 100 percent of voting citrus producers, representing 100 percent of the production volume voted in the referendum.

3. Amendment 3 – “Reduce the member requirement for quorum from 10 to 7 members and reduce the requirement to pass any motion or approve any Committee action from 8 to 6 concurring votes by amending § 905.34.”

Favored by 97.78 percent of voting citrus producers, representing 99.98 percent of the production volume voted in the referendum.

4. Amendment 4 — “Add authority to accept voluntary contributions from domestic sources by adding a new § 905.43.”

Favored by 97.78 percent of voting citrus producers, representing 99.98 percent of the production volume voted in the referendum.

A final rule amending the marketing order will be published in the Federal Register.

More information about the marketing order is available on the 905 Florida citrus webpage on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) website. Information about federal marketing orders is available on AMS’s Marketing Orders and Agreements webpage or by contacting the Market Development Division at (202) 720-8085.

Authorized by the Agricultural Marketing Agreement Act of 1937, marketing orders are industry-driven programs that help producers and handlers achieve marketing success by leveraging their own funds to design and execute programs that they would not be able to do individually. AMS provides oversight to fruit vegetable and specialty crops marketing orders to ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.