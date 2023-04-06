Dr. Daniel Spellman joins National Mango Board as Director of Marketing

Dr. Daniel ‘Dan’ Spellman recently joined the National Mango Board as the new Director of Marketing. Dan has over twenty-plus years of marketing experience ranging from large member associations to the travel industry to technology.

“Since starting with the National Mango Board in late February, I’ve become so inspired through my conversations with colleagues, growers and retailers that I’m looking forward to diving further into the produce space and bringing my unique experience to help educate consumers on the wonderful benefits of this year-round fruit,” stated Dan. “Mango is the perfect addition to a healthy diet – my personal favorite is enjoying it frozen in smoothies.”

Dan graduated from Florida State University with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Rollins College with both a Master of Business Administration and Doctorate in Business Administration. He and his wife, Kristen, reside in the Greater Orlando Area and recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary and their daughter’s second birthday.