USDA Seeks Nominees for National Mango Board

USDA AMS Produce January 14, 2022

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is seeking nominations for the National Mango Board to fill seats for seven members whose terms expire Dec. 31, 2022. Nomination applications for the seats are due Feb. 25, 2022. Appointed members will serve three-year terms.

The National Mango Board is seeking nominees for the following seats:

  • Three foreign producers
  • Two importers representing District III
  • One importer representing District IV
  • One first handler

District III includes the Customs Districts of: El Paso, TX (24), Nogales, AZ (26), Great Falls, MT (33), and Pembina, ND (34).

District IV includes the Customs Districts of: San Diego, CA (25), Los Angeles, CA (27), San Francisco, CA (28), Columbia-Snake, OR (29), Seattle, WA (30), Anchorage, AK (31), and Honolulu, HI (32).

Applications are available online at www.mango.org/nominations, or by contacting Manuel Michel or Gabrielle Smith at (407) 629-7318, extension 112; or email nominations@mango.org. You may also contact USDA Marketing Specialist George Webster at (202) 365-4172 or george.webster@usda.gov.

The current 18-member board includes eight importers, two domestic producers, seven foreign producers, and one first handler. More information about the board is available on the National Mango Board web page on the AMS website.

AMS policy is that diversity of the board should reflect the diversity of its industries in terms of the experience of members, methods of production and distribution, marketing strategies, and other distinguishing factors that will bring different perspectives and ideas to the table.  When submitting nominations, the industry must consider the diversity of the population served and the knowledge, skills, and abilities of the members to serve a diverse population.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. The Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) provides oversight to 22 boards. The oversight ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity and is paid for by industry assessments.

Related Articles

Produce

Living Wage Comes to Life in the Supermarket: Mangos, Avocados and Passion Fruit

Eosta Produce October 19, 2021

already delivers three Living Wage products to shop shelves: mangos from Burkina Faso, avocados from Kenya, and passion fruit from Peru, which were added recently. Interest in the market is growing apace. Only dark green outlets in Austria and Germany were interested in early 2020, but supermarket chains such as Dennree and ICA are now on board and talks are underway with the largest purchasing organisations in the Netherlands and Germany.

Seafood

Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant Program

USDA AMS Seafood September 27, 2021

The SPRS grant program will provide approximately $50 million in assistance to seafood processing facilities and processing vessels through block grants to State agencies. USDA allocated funding to certain U.S. states and territories based on a formula that considers economic activity as demonstrated through commercial fisheries landings, as detailed in the RFA. This program is funded by the Pandemic Assistance provided in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. 