USDA Seeks Nominees for National Mango Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is seeking nominations for the National Mango Board to fill seats for seven members whose terms expire Dec. 31, 2022. Nomination applications for the seats are due Feb. 25, 2022. Appointed members will serve three-year terms.

The National Mango Board is seeking nominees for the following seats:

Three foreign producers

Two importers representing District III

One importer representing District IV

One first handler

District III includes the Customs Districts of: El Paso, TX (24), Nogales, AZ (26), Great Falls, MT (33), and Pembina, ND (34).

District IV includes the Customs Districts of: San Diego, CA (25), Los Angeles, CA (27), San Francisco, CA (28), Columbia-Snake, OR (29), Seattle, WA (30), Anchorage, AK (31), and Honolulu, HI (32).

Applications are available online at www.mango.org/nominations, or by contacting Manuel Michel or Gabrielle Smith at (407) 629-7318, extension 112; or email nominations@mango.org. You may also contact USDA Marketing Specialist George Webster at (202) 365-4172 or george.webster@usda.gov.

The current 18-member board includes eight importers, two domestic producers, seven foreign producers, and one first handler. More information about the board is available on the National Mango Board web page on the AMS website.

AMS policy is that diversity of the board should reflect the diversity of its industries in terms of the experience of members, methods of production and distribution, marketing strategies, and other distinguishing factors that will bring different perspectives and ideas to the table. When submitting nominations, the industry must consider the diversity of the population served and the knowledge, skills, and abilities of the members to serve a diverse population.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. The Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) provides oversight to 22 boards. The oversight ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity and is paid for by industry assessments.