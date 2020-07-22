Mango Moves Up on Rankings at Retail

Orlando, Fla – The National Mango Board (NMB) is proud to announce excellent results at retail for the first half of 2020, in the run up to National Mango Day on July 22nd, 2020. Whole mangos moved up from #13 to the #12 position based on volume velocity and from #20 to the #17 position based on dollar velocity in the Nielsen fruit rankings for period ending June 27, 2020.

The NMB reported a five percent increase in whole mango volume year over year for the first half of the year, with sales of over 200 million mangos. Fresh-cut mango had a 3.3% increase in dollar velocity, while frozen mango had an impressive 39.6% increase in dollar velocity during the first half of 2020. These promising results speak to the NMB’s marketing and promotion efforts which are paying off, both at retail and at the consumer level.

“We are so grateful to our retail produce partners for their immeasurable hard work to keep the nation’s food supply going during these challenging times, thus ensuring mangos are available in store,” said Tammy Wiard, Retail Marketing Manager at the NMB, “I also want to thank the NMB retail team for their passion and grit in working toward the continued growth of mangos.”

“Despite the unprecedented impact of the current pandemic, we’re pleased to see retail growth for mangos and increasing demand from consumers,” stated Manuel Michel, Executive Director at the NMB. “We are motivated and inspired to continue our work with the entire mango supply chain as we work toward our vision of mangos becoming a daily necessity in every U.S. household. As we celebrate National Mango Day, we encourage everyone to enjoy this super fun superfruit, in addition to its amazing flavor, mangos are nutritious, versatile and available all year long.”

About the National Mango Board

The National Mango Board is an agriculture promotion group supported by assessments from both domestic and imported fresh and frozen mangos. The board’s vision, for mangos to move from being an exotic fruit to a daily necessity in every U.S. household, was designed to drive awareness and consumption of mangos in the U.S. marketplace. One serving or ¾ cup of the superfruit mango contains 70 calories, 50% of daily vitamin C, 15% of daily folate, 15% of daily copper, 8% of daily vitamin A, 8% of daily vitamin B6, 7% of daily fiber and an amazing source of tropical flavor. Learn more at mango.org.