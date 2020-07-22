Organic Grower Summit 2020 Cancelled Due to COVID-19

(Monterey, CA) —The 2020 Organic Grower Summit (OGS), bringing together organic growers and producers with their supply chain partners and service providers, has cancelled due to the impact of COVID-19. The event was scheduled for December 9-10, in Monterey, CA.

“Unfortunately, based on the ongoing monitoring of health advisories, and the current resurgence of COVID-19, we have determined in order to protect the health, safety, and well-being of all Organic Grower Summit attendees that we cancel this year’s event,” said Tonya Antle, executive vice president of the Organic Produce Network. “We look forward to hosting OGS 2021, next December in Monterey.”

The fourth annual OGS was slated to feature an exhibition trade show floor showcasing a wide range of technology, equipment, soil amendment and related supply chain partners connecting with organic farmers, growers and producers. Additionally, two days of information and education on plant and soil health, ag technology and opportunities related to organic growing were on tap for OGS 2020.

“We are disappointed OGS 2020 will not go on as scheduled. At the same time, we are so proud of how our industry has reacted during this unprecedented time and look forward to coming together next year,” Antle said. “We are looking at putting together one virtual session featuring leaders of the organic growing community that will be broadcast in December 2020, and will have more information in the weeks ahead.”

For further information related to OGS, please visit www.organicgrowersummit.com.

About OGS:

The Organic Grower Summit was started in 2017 as a live event bringing organic growers, farmers and producers with their supply chain and support service providers across the globe. The Organic Grower Summit is held every December in Monterey, CA.