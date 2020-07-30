Protect Bakeries Against Legal Abuses Stemming from COVID-19

American Bakers Association Bakery July 30, 2020

The Baking industry and its suppliers continue to work the frontlines on behalf of American consumers – by maintaining the food supply and delivering wholesome, essential products. 
 
As bakeries and their suppliers have actively incorporated COVID-19 pandemic best practices and procedures to ensure safe production conditions applying the highest standards of care, companies face uncertainty as possible legal liability challenges that could negatively impact these brave companies. It is vital to protect America’s bakeries as they continue to produce and ensure a robust US food supply.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Bakers Association

