Happy Egg Co. Receives Kosher Certification by the Orthodox Union

ROGERS, Ark. — The Happy Egg Co. announces today that its products received Kosher certification by the OU, the world’s largest and most widely recognized Kosher certification agency. Validating the highest standards of kosher certification, as well as high quality food standard assurance, the OU Kosher symbol on Happy Egg packaging verifies its ingredients, production facility and actual production, including all ingredients, derivatives, tools and machinery, have no trace of non-kosher substances.

“It brings us great joy that we can now offer Happy Egg products to the ever-expanding Kosher community,” says Rabbi Chaim Loike, Rabbinic Coordinator of The OU. “The OU symbol is one of the world’s best-known trademarks and has become synonymous with quality, an attribute we know that Happy Egg products will offer to shoppers.”

The OU Kosher symbol appears on close to 70 percent of America’s Kosher certified foods, with the organization certifying over one million products, produced in more than 12,000 plants, located in 104 countries around the world.

“At Happy Egg, it’s our belief that every person deserves a better egg,” says Dan Arnsperger, CEO of Happy Egg Co. “With over 12 million American consumers choosing Kosher food products for reasons related to food safety, health, taste and dietary restrictions, we are thrilled our new certification can help bring even more consumers into the Happy Egg family.”

Along with its Kosher certification, Happy Egg announced earlier this year that they are the first and only Whole30 approved egg brand. Known for its best in class standards, all Happy Egg products are Certified Free Range by the American Humane Association. Happy Egg hens are raised on over eight acres of pasture with access to the outdoors year-round, which is nearly 10 times the amount of space provided by standard free range farms.

For more information and to find Happy Eggs near you visit https://happyegg.com/store-locator/. To learn more about OU Kosher, you can also visit www.oukosher.org.

About Happy Egg Co.®

Happy Egg Co. is the fastest-growing outdoor access egg brand in the United States, delivering the highest standards of hen welfare. As the first free range egg producer to receive the acclaimed American Humane Association Certification (AHA), Happy Egg Co. prides itself on ethically and humanely raising hens in order to produce the highest quality eggs. The company values the relationships with its 50+ family of farmers, prioritizing their needs so they can focus on giving Happy Egg hens the care and attention they need to thrive in order to bring US consumers delicious, high-quality eggs that are at the heart of family meals and memories made around the table.

About The Orthodox Union

The Orthodox Union, now in its second century of service to the Jewish community of North America and beyond, represents the fastest growing segment in Jewish life. The OU is a world leader in community and synagogue services, adult education, youth work through NCSY, political action through the IPA (Institute of Public Affairs), and advocacy for persons with disabilities through Yachad and Our Way. Its kosher certification label, the OU, is the world’s most recognized kosher symbol and can be found on over 1,000,000 products manufactured in 104 countries around the globe.