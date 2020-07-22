Loveday Mushroom Farms, Canada’s Longest-Running Fresh Mushroom Producer, Joins The South Mill Champs Mushroom Family

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. — South Mill Champs, one of North America’s largest growers and suppliers of fresh mushrooms and mushroom products, announced that Loveday Mushroom Farms has joined its North American family of mushroom producers.

The combination is in response to increasing market demand as the health benefits of mushrooms become mainstream. The joint company’s enhanced production and supply capabilities will expand its ability to supply fresh, high quality mushrooms to all major population areas in North America within 48 hours. Joining forces will improve production efficiencies across both companies and broaden its future planned compost and mushroom expansion plans.

“Partnering with Loveday makes sense on all levels,” said Lewis Macleod, President and CEO of South Mill Champs. “We’re culturally aligned, operating with similar high integrity and focus on providing customers with a high level of quality and service, and employees with a great place to work. The geographic location of Loveday is complementary to our bi-coastal operations and will further enhance our fresh supply chain in the Midwest region of Canada and the United States.”

South Mill of Pennsylvania and Champs Mushrooms of British Columbia merged to form South Mill Champs in late 2017. Since then, the company has experienced significant growth year over year, and distribution continues to expand as retailers and other customers demand high quality, longer lasting produce. As with the Champs facilities, Loveday operates a state-of-the-art phase III composting facility and modern, high-quality mushroom farming facilities.

“We’re very happy to join the South Mill Champs organization,” said Burton Loveday, President of Loveday Mushroom Farms. “The combining of efforts will allow us to expand our capabilities and leverage South Mill Champs’ infrastructure to further support our customers’ growth and ever-increasing demands.”

Loveday Mushroom Farms is a high quality, multi-generational composter and mushroom grower based out of Winnipeg, Manitoba, serving Canadian retail and food service customers from Alberta to Northwest Ontario.

About South Mill Champs

South Mill Champs is a vertically integrated, leading compost producer and grower and supplier of North American grown fresh mushrooms and functional mushroom snacks headquartered out of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. With a goal of being the most innovative, customer-focused supplier in the industry, South Mill Champs offers mushrooms and other produce, full-service logistics and storage, and has a reputation for superior quality and consistent supply. Learn more at southmill.com.